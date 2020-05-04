Coronavirus in Pune: With 138 cases, city's tally rises to 2051; death toll at 111

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Pune: With 138 cases, state's tally rises to 2051; death toll at 111

As 138 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Monday, the total number of cases of coronavirus in Pune rose to 2051. Meanwhile, 499 people have been cured and discharged and so far, 111 people have lost their lives. The Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases continued to increase without respite and hovered at 12,974 while Mumbai Metropolitan Region crossed 10K cases with 27 new deaths on Sunday, the eve of lockdown 3.0.

With 27 casualties, the state death toll shot up from Saturday's 521 to 548 today and the total number of Coronavirus patients increased by 678 from 12,296 yesterday to 12,974 today, sparking huge concerns among the health authorities.

India witnessed the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in as 2,487 new COVID-19 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours across the country. Meanwhile, the deadly contagious virus claimed 83 lives on Sunday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage