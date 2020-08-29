J&K: Soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Image Source : ANI Terrorists killed during encounter in Pulwama

One soldier was martyred after an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists were also killed during the encounter, which was reported from Zadoora area of Pulwama late on Friday.

J&K: Three unidentified terrorists killed by Police & security forces in an encounter that started last night in Zadoora area of Pulwama. Search is going on. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/QBUQfM85Qn — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Security forces and a team of police are at the spot, while the area has been cordoned off.

Details to follow...

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage