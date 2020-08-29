Saturday, August 29, 2020
     
  4. J&K: Soldier martyred, 3 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama

At least three militants were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight was reported from Zadoora area of Pulwama on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: August 29, 2020 8:12 IST
Pulwama encounter
Image Source : ANI

Terrorists killed during encounter in Pulwama

One soldier was martyred after an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists were also killed during the encounter, which was reported from Zadoora area of Pulwama late on Friday. 

Security forces and a team of police are at the spot, while the area has been cordoned off.

Details to follow...

