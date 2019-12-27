Hundreds of protesters marching towards PM Modi's residence stopped by police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hundreds of people marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to demand the release of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and to voice their protest against the CAA and the NRC were stopped by police on Friday.

The protesters took part in the march with their hands tied so they can't be blamed for violence and arson during the protest.

The protesters, including Bhim Army members, began marching from the Jor Shahe Mardan Qarbala in Jor Bagh and were stopped by police at a barricade on the way to the prime minister's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg a few kms away.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held today at the residence of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in view of the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act across the country.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi and others were present.

Protests are also taking place at Delhi's Jama Masjid where hundreds of protesters gathered after Friday prayers.

Amit Shah lashes out at Rahul Gandhi

In Shimla, Union Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally lashed out at Rahul Gandhi saying, "Congress and company are spreading rumours that this act (CAA) will take away the citizenship of minorities, Muslims. I challenge Rahul baba to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship of anyone."

(With inputs from PTI)

