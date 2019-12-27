Internet suspended in many towns courtesy CAA protest but these videos are an antidote to all the seriousness

Representational image

Amid anti-CAA protests taking place in the country, the administration in Uttar Pradesh following last week's violent protests in the state, has shut down the internet in several districts ahead of the Friday prayers to stop fake news, rumours being spread and avoid any untoward incident.

As per reports, internet connectivity has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Sambhal, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Rampur, Sitapur and Kanpur.

However, internet connectivity in the state capital Lucknow has not been suspended even when the city witnessed violent protests. The agitation against CAA, NRC and now NPR (National Population Register) are not just taking place in Uttar Pradesh but several other states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal have also witnessed clashes.

Internet in some parts of Delhi was also affected after last week's Jama Masjid and Darya Ganj protests.

However, at a time when life has become so dependent on the internet, be it for your work, entertainment, business, utility, productivity, information or education, it becomes a task for the people to manage without the internet, even if the situation is temporary.

Though, the suspension of the internet in some districts is for precaution for the citizens to avoid any untoward incident because there are many in the society which will try to take advantage of the situation and indulge in activities that may not be in the public interest or might also incite violence by spreading fake information, therefore, internet suspension is justified in a way.

