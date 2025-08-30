Live PM Modi Japan visit: May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights, says PM PM Modi Japan Visit Live: On Friday, PM Modi held summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, after which Japan announced its target to invest 10 trillion yen in India over in next one decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the members of the National Governor's Association in Tokyo, on second day of his two-day visit to Japan. Later in the day, he attend a lunch hosted by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders would then take a tour of the Tokyo Electron Factory, after which he would leave for China, where he will attend the key Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

On Friday, PM Modi held summit talks with Ishiba, after which Japan announced its target to invest 10 trillion yen in India over in next one decade. The two sides sealed a raft of big-ticket pacts, including a framework for defence ties and a 10-year roadmap to largely boost economic partnership.