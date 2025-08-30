Advertisement
  3. PM Modi Japan visit: May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights, says PM

PM Modi Japan Visit Live: On Friday, PM Modi held summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, after which Japan announced its target to invest 10 trillion yen in India over in next one decade.

PM Modi meets Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo.
PM Modi meets Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo. Image Source : X/ @MEA
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Tokyo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the members of the National Governor's Association in Tokyo, on second day of his two-day visit to Japan. Later in the day, he attend a lunch hosted by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders would then take a tour of the Tokyo Electron Factory, after which he would leave for China, where he will attend the key Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. 

On Friday, PM Modi held summit talks with Ishiba, after which Japan announced its target to invest 10 trillion yen in India over in next one decade. The two sides sealed a raft of big-ticket pacts, including a framework for defence ties and a 10-year roadmap to largely boost economic partnership. 

 

Live updates :PM Modi Japan Visit Day 2

  • 8:11 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    8:11 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    PM Modi meets Indian train drivers in Japan

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Indian train drivers getting trained in Japan.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:56 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    Productive outcomes during productive visit, says PM Modi

    PM Modi says "Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!"

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:55 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    Immense scope to cooperate in many areas, says PM

    PM Modi says, "This morning in Tokyo, interacted with the Governors of 16 prefectures of Japan. State-prefecture cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Japan friendship. This is also why a separate initiative on it was launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit yesterday. There is immense scope to cooperate in areas like trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and more. Futuristic sectors like Startups, tech and AI too can be beneficial."

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:53 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    PM Modi takes a bullet train ride

    PM Modi on Saturday took a bullet train ride to Sendai with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. 

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:49 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    PM Modi interacts with members of the National Governor's Association

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with members of the National Governor's Association. 

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:33 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    Taking greater strides in steadfast India-Japan ties, MEA says

    MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo. PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and in this regard urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during 15th India-Japan Annual Summit for shared progress. Discussions focused on ways to further deepen the growing partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures in the fields of technology, innovation, investment, skills, start-ups and SMEs."

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:32 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    PM Modi meets Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo

    PM Modi met Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo on Saturday. 

    India Tv - PM Modi met Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo
    (Image Source : X/ @MEA)PM Modi met Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:26 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    PM Modi to leave for China later today

    After concluding his two-day visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for China later in the day. 

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:23 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    PM Modi to tour Tokyo Electron Factory

    On Saturday, PM Modi will also take a tour of the Tokyo Electron Factory. 

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:23 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    PM Modi to attend lunch by Ishiba today

    PM Modi will also attend a lunch hosted by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Saturday.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025
    7:22 AM (IST)Aug 30, 2025

    PM Modi to interact with National Governor's Association

    On day two of his Japan visit, PM Modi will interact with National Governor's Association. 

PM Modi Narendra Modi Japan Shigeru Ishiba
