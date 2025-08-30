PM Modi takes bullet train ride with Japanese PM Ishiba, intersects with Indian drivers PM Modi received a detailed briefing on the ALFA-X train from the chairman of JR East, as India is building a bullet train network between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a bullet train ride to Sendai, accompanied by his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba and other officials on the second day of his Japan visit. This visit is important for India in several ways, especially against the backdrop of trade-related uncertainties with the United States.

“To Sendai with Prime Minister Modi. Continuing from last night, I will join you from inside the car,” Ishiba posted on X, sharing pictures from the trip.

PM Modi received a detailed briefing on the ALFA-X train from the chairman of JR East, as India is building a bullet train network between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

“Observed the new ALFA-X train from the window, with an explanation provided by the chairman of JR East,” Ishiba said in another post.

Ahead of the journey, PM Modi also met with Indian train drivers who are currently undergoing training in Japan.

PM meets Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo

Earlier, PM Modi interacted with members of Japan’s National Governors’ Association.

“This morning in Tokyo, interacted with the Governors of 16 prefectures of Japan. State-prefecture cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Japan friendship. This is also why a separate initiative on it was launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit yesterday. There is immense scope to cooperate in areas like trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and more. Futuristic sectors like Startups, tech and AI too can be beneficial,” he posted on X.

PM Modi to visit China for SCO meeting after completing Japan visit

After wrapping up his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Modi will head to China to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. He will be in China from August 31 to September 1.

PM Modi said that he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and several other world leaders in China.