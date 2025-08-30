'Modi san, welcome to Japan': PM gets a rousing welcome in Sendai | VIDEO PM Modi Japan visit: PM Modi travelled to Sendai from Tokyo on a bullet train along with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and was accorded a warm welcome by locals.

Tokyo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a joyous welcome with "Modi san" greetings from a large number of Japanese people who gathered to see him upon his arrival in Sendai city on the second and concluding day of his visit to Japan.

PM Modi travelled to Sendai from Tokyo on a bullet train along with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

"Reached Sendai. Travelled with PM Ishiba to this city on the Shinkansen," he wrote in a post on X while sharing pictures from his journey aboard the bullet train.

As soon as he stepped out of the train station, hundreds of Japanese people, including a few Indians, greeted him with "Modi san, welcome to Japan" while the prime minister smiled and waved at the crowd. He also shook hands with some children.

Meaning of 'san' in Japanese

In Japanese, san is an honorific suffix added after a person's name. It is the most common and widely used form of respectful address, similar to saying Mr, Ms, or Mrs in English, though it is gender-neutral and works in both formal and semi-formal context.