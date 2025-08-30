India and Japan call for global action against LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad in wake of Pahalgam terror attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba called for dismantling terrorist financing networks, breaking their links with organised crime, and stopping the cross-border movement of terrorists.

Tokyo:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba have condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and urged coordinated global action against all UN-listed terrorist groups and their proxies, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

According to the joint statement issued after the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, both leaders called for dismantling terrorist financing networks, breaking their links with organised crime, and stopping the cross-border movement of terrorists.

The statement noted that the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, claimed 26 innocent lives. It added that the two leaders took note of the UN Security Council Monitoring Team Report of July 29, which mentioned The Resistance Front (TRF). Modi informed Ishiba that the TRF had claimed responsibility for the attack, to which the Japanese leader expressed concern. Both leaders emphasised that those responsible for planning, financing, and executing the act must be brought to justice without delay.

Decisive action against terrorism

They further reiterated the need for decisive action against terrorist organisations such as Al Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, LeT, JeM, and their affiliated networks, stressing the importance of eliminating safe havens and choking funding channels.

On Myanmar, the two leaders called for an immediate end to violence and noted the announcement to end the state of emergency and hold elections. They urged a return to the path of democracy through inclusive dialogue, free and fair elections, and the release of detainees. They also reaffirmed support for ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus as a framework to achieve a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the crisis.

The summit also highlighted the importance of strengthening India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Both leaders welcomed the launch of the Japan-India Cooperation Initiative for Sustainable Economic Development in Africa, which aims to build industrial clusters in India to serve as a hub for trade and investment with the African continent.

Support for peace in Ukraine

The two Prime Ministers voiced support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, in line with international law and the UN Charter, and welcomed ongoing diplomatic initiatives by various countries to achieve this goal.

They also condemned North Korea’s destabilising ballistic missile launches and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). Reaffirming their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea as outlined in the UNSCRs, the leaders urged Pyongyang to comply with its obligations under the UN Charter and relevant resolutions. They further called on North Korea to return to dialogue to promote peace and stability on the Korean peninsula, the statement said.

With inputs from ANI