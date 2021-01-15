Image Source : INDIA TV President Kovind donates Rs 5 lakh for Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind Friday donated Rs 5,00,100 for Ayodhya's Ram temple construction, a day after a nationwide fund collection drive for Ram Mandir construction was launched. On Thursday, mass contact and contribution campaign was launched by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to raise funds for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The door-to-door campaign will start on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and will end on Magh Purnima on February 27. The Trust had earlier tweeted that the temple shall be built with the voluntary contribution of crores of Ram bhakts. Under this nationwide campaign, voluntary donations from Ram bhakts will be accepted. Coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100, and Rs 1,000 denominations have been printed for raising funds and will be used for collecting funds.

