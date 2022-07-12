President Election 2022: Uddhav Thackeray announces support for NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Highlights Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has announced support for NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is opposition's candidate

The President's election will be held on July 18

President Election 2022: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that they will support National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu for Presidential elections 2022.

The Presidential election will be held on July 18, 2022, with the opposition putting up former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha as its common candidate to take on Murmu.

Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha and former governor of Jharkhand, has already filed her nomination with Prime Minister Narendra Modi handing over her papers to Returning Officer PC Mody.

She was accompanied by a host of Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP president JP Nadda.

Several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, Jairam Thakur, Pushkar Singh Dhami, and leaders of some NDA supporting parties such as YSRCP, BJD, and AIADMK were also present during her nomination filing.

With the Mayawati-led BSP, Odisha's ruling BJP and the YSR Congress which is in power in Andhra Pradesh backing her candidature, Murmu enjoys the support of about 55 per cent of the electoral college.

After Murmu filed her nomination, BJP president JP Nadda had called Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, its Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda seeking support for her candidature.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | PM in Jharkhand: Modi offers prayers at Deogarh's Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, inaugurates airport

ALSO READ | BJP has nothing to do with 'rebellion' in Goa Congress: CM Sawant amid reports of contact with rebels

Latest India News