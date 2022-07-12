PM Modi to inaugurate Deoghar airport, dedicate operation theatre services at AIIMS today

Highlights Prior to 2014, India had 74 airports, but in seven years, 66 new airports have been established

PM Modi on Tuesday will unveil developmental projects of more than Rs 16,800 crores in Jharkhand's Deoghar. The developmental projects will also include the inauguration of an airport, the foundation stone of which was laid by the prime minister in May 2018. The Deoghar airport will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi.

Prior to 2014, India had 74 airports, but in seven years, 66 new airports have been established, taking the total to 140 airports (including heliports and water domes) as of April 2022.

Under the UDAN scheme, more than 420 routes are operationalised as of June 2022. More than 1.79 lakh flights have flown under this scheme. UDAN scheme has immensely benefited several sectors pan-India including the Hilly States, North-Eastern region, and Islands.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to visiting Jharkhand and Bihar on Tuesday.

"I look forward to being in Jharkhand and Bihar tomorrow to attend various programmes. In the afternoon, I will reach Deoghar where I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs. 16,800 crore," he said.

Image Source : PTIA view of the Deoghar Airport which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Deoghar today - Itinerary

During his visit to Deoghar, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, the foundation of which was laid on May 25, 2018.

The setting up of new AIIMS at Deoghar will help in achieving the dual purpose of providing super speciality health care to the population while also helping to create a large pool of doctors and other health workers in this region.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,800 crores in Deoghar on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:20 pm, he will perform darshan and pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

The development projects in Deoghar will help to significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region.

The Deoghar airport, which has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 400 crore, will provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham. The terminal building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

AIIMS in Deoghar is a boon for the healthcare sector of the entire region. The services will get a further boost with the inauguration of the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar. This is in accordance with the prime minister's vision to develop excellent health care facilities in all parts of the country.

The projects being inaugurated by the prime minister include the development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each, Jalsar lakefront development and Shivganga Pond development among others.

The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakh devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs. 10,000 crores.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs 3000 crore for the region.

The prime minister will also dedicate two Railway projects viz. Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling project to the nation.

At around 6 pm, the prime minister will address the closing ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

(With inputs from ANI)

