President Election 2022: NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu to file nomination today

President Election 2022 news : The presidential candidate nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to file her nomination papers on Friday (June 24), sources said.

The sources also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be proposing her name for the nomination today, which will be seconded by the party's national president JP Nadda.

Her nomination papers are being prepared at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence, sources added.

Murmu is likely to file her nomination in the presence of top party leaders.

The sources also informed that the BJP has invited all of their allies to join in the nomination ceremony including the chief ministers of NDA-ruled states of the country.

Who all will participate in the nomination for President election?

Meanwhile, the National People's Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and Nagaland chief minister Nephiu Rio have already confirmed their participation in the nomination for the Presidential election on Friday. It is also being said that Nitish Kumar will also be present during the nomination.As per the sources, the preparation to prepare the papers for Murmu's nomination is in full swing.

On Wednesday evening Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik made an appeal to all MLAs of Odisha to support Murmu's candidature.Notably, Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is not an ally of the NDA but is often seen supporting the NDA government on crucial bills and legislature.

When President election will take place?

He openly came out and endorsed the candidature of Murmu for the upcoming presidential elections that are scheduled to take place on July 18. While addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Monday, JP Nadda announced Droupadi Murmu as the NDA candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

Nadda also said that over 20 names were discussed by the BJP Parliamentary board and all the allies of the NDA before finalising Murmu as a candidate for the presidential election.

Result day of President election:

The results of the July 18 elections for the next President of India will be declared on July 21.

Droupadi Murmu is all set to become the next president of India and if that comes through she will be India's first woman tribal President And the second woman president of India since its independence.

(With agency inputs)

