President Election 2022: Who is Droupadi Murmu, NDA's Presidential candidate

President Election 2022: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) parliamentary board on Tuesday announced Droupadi Murmu, a tribal BJP leader and former Jharkhand Governor, as its candidate for the next President of India. June 29 is the last date to file a nomination for the presidential polls. The election will be held on July 18 and the counting of votes is scheduled for July 21.

Who is Droupadi Murmu, President candidate of BJP-led NDA

Droupadi Murmu is a member of the BJP who has held the office of Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She was also the first female Governor of the state.

History of public service

Before holding the post of Governor of Jharkhand, she served as the District President, Mayurbhanj (2010 - 2013), State president S.T. Morcha (2006 - 2009), Member of Legislative Assembly, Rairangpur,Odisha (2004-2009) among other posts. She began her political career as the Vice-chairman of the National Advisory Council (NAC) of India's, Rairangpur.

Humble Background

Murmu was born in a tribal community in one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of Jharkhand. She had to struggle with poverty while growing up.

She began her career as a teacher at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Raigarh. She was so passionate about helping the underprivileged that she taught students without a salary.

Ministries Murmu handled

She has handled various ministries like transport and commerce, fisheries, and animal husbandry among others. Murmu was awarded the "Nilakantha Award" for The Best MLA of the year 2007 by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

Opposition's candidate

Earlier on Tuesday, the opposition parties announced former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their consensus candidate for the post of President.

"We (opposition parties) have unanimously decided that Yashwant Sinha will be our common candidate for the Presidential election," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told media persons soon after the meeting of opposition parties held at the Parliament Annexe.

