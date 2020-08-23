Image Source : FILE Pranab Mukherjee remains in deep coma, no change in health condition: Hospital

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has not unchanged, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement today. He is in a deep coma and on ventilator support, it said.

The 84-year-old former president was operated for removal of a clot in his brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable," the hospital statement read.

Pranab Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017.

