India's vaccination programme science- born, science-driven, science-based: PM Modi's Top Quotes

Hailing the crossing of the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. In an address to the nation, the prime minister urged people to keep following Covid protocol during the festival season and not drop their guard. "It is a matter of pride for us that India's vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based," Modi said during his address to the nation on 100 crore vaccination feat.

PM Narendra Modi's Top Quotes On 100 Crore Vaccination Feat

"India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'," PM Modi said in his address "On 21 October, India achieved the difficult but unparalleled target of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. This has come about by the unified efforts of 130 crore Indians. I congratulate our citizens on achieving this feat," the Prime Minister said. "100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number but shows our ability as a nation... It is a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals," PM said. "When the biggest pandemic of 100 years came, questions started arising on India. Will India be able to fight this global pandemic? From where will India get the money to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India get the vaccine? Will the people of India get the vaccine or not? Will India be able to vaccinate enough people to stop the pandemic from spreading? There were various questions, but today this 100 crore vaccine dose is answering every question," PM Modi said. "Our first line of defence against pandemic was public participation, as part of which people lit diyas, banged thalis. Some people had questioned saying "Will it help us get rid of the disease"...?" PM Modi on 100-crore vaccination feat "Wherever we see there is only optimism now....earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India'," PM Modi during address to the nation on 100 crore vaccination feat "Our country performed its duty on one hand, and on the other hand, it also got success. Yesterday, India achieved the tough but extraordinary target of 100 crore vaccine doses. Today many people are comparing India's vaccination programme with other countries of the world," said PM Modi. "Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth," PM Modi.

