PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10am on Friday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has announced in a tweet. PM Modi's address to the nation comes a day after India's vaccination coverage against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) breached the one billion milestone mark.

“PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10am today,” the PMO informed on its official Twitter handle.

India attained the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday morning. Several world leaders congratulated India on this achievement.

The Prime Minister on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive, as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, PM Modi had hailed it as history being scripted and, in an opinion piece on Friday, he described India's COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".

