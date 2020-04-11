PM Modi wears home-made face mask, discusses lockdown situation with CMs via video call

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi wearing home-made face mask discusses coronavirus lockdown situation with chief ministers via video conferencing.

Wearing a home-made cloth face mask, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed coronavirus lockdown situation in the country with chief ministers of all the states via video conferencing. PM Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown on March 24 asking people to remain indoors informing them that it is the only way the virus can be contained from spreading. With lockdown in its third and final week when the nation is expecting that it will be lifted, the prime minister discussed the situation with the chief ministers as many of them have been suggesting that the lockdown shouldn't be lifted looking the current situation in the country as coronavirus cases are on the rise. In fact, on Wednesday, PM Modi suggested the opposition leader in the all-party meeting that in the current scenario, it wouldn't be possible to lift the lockdown.

During the meeting, PM Modi informed chief ministers of all the states that he available 24x7 for any assistance and help to all the minister, chief ministers, and officials asked CMs to suggest on the further roadmap to deal with coronavirus crisis in the country. A presentation on the current scenario was also showed to the chief ministers during the meeting.

Meanwhile, India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 7,000-mark at 7,447 including 239 deaths while 643 patients have recovered from deadly COVID-19 that first outbreak in China's Wuhan in November-December 2019. In the last 24 hours, India has witnessed 40 deaths and 1,035 new cases, the sharpest ever increase in cases across the nation. The 7,447 tally includes 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, in order to contain the virus, several places in the country across states which have been identified as hotspots are sealed to impose a strict lockdown. Essential requirements including food, milk, other stuff are being delivered at door-step or societies gates as people are not being allowed to venture out.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: More than 40 Indian-Americans among 500,000 fatalities in US

ALSO READ | 52 Jamaat members test coronavirus positive in Delhi's Chandni Mahal area\

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News