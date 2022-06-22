PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE from June 26-28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the ceremony for the launch of torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad, at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

PM Modi visit to Germany, UAE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the G7 summit following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi will visit the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the annual summit of G7 that is expected to delve into pressing global challenges including the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Indo-Pacific. From Germany, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the Gulf nation.

Germany is the current chair of G7, a grouping of the world's seven richest nations. It comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on June 26 to 27," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Modi's last visit to Germany was on May 2 when he travelled to the country to attend the meeting of the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the top leaders attending the summit. "During the summit, the Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy," the MEA said. In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited, the MEA said.

"After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler," the MEA said.

