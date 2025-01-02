PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College in Delhi, to inaugurate several development projects

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Development projects in Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura in the Najafgarh area of Delhi on Friday (January 3). As per the official statement, the college named after Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar will have state-of-the-art facilities for education.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University worth over Rs 600 crore in the Delhi University. "It includes an academic block in the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and an academic block in the Western Campus at Dwarka. It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, having state-of-the-art facilities for education," the PMO said.

Veer Savarkar College to be built at cost of Rs 140 crore

The college after Savarkar's name was approved by the Executive Council of Delhi University council in 2021. According to information received from official sources of Delhi University, the college to be built in the name of Savarkar will be built at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

Yogesh Singh, DU Vice-Chancellor was given the authority to select names for the two upcoming colleges from a pool of names. The other names that were part of the pool included Swami Vivekananda, Vallabhbhai Patel, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Savitribai Phule, among others. The university has allotted two parcels of land in Najafgarh and Fatehpur Beri for the establishment of the two colleges.

PM Modi to inaugurate several development projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a slew of development projects, including 1,675 flats for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters and two urban redevelopment projects in the city. As per the PMO, he will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters as part of the slum rehabilitation project at Swabhiman Apartments in Delhi's Ashok Vihar and hand over keys to the eligible beneficiaries.

He will inaugurate 1,675 newly constructed flats, the PMO said, adding the development is in line with the prime minister's "housing for all" initiative. The objective of the project is to provide the residents of JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities.

"For every Rs 25 lakh spent on construction of a flat by the Central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance," it said.

PM to inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects

PM Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities. The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar include 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project’s design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living, it added.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the CBSE's integrated office complex at Dwarka built at around Rs 300 crore. It includes offices, an auditorium, an advanced data center and a comprehensive water management system among others. "The ecofriendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council," it said.

