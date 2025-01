Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARENDRAMODI PM Modi meets Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met renowned Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, describing the meeting as "a very memorable interaction." The Prime Minister took to social media to share glimpses of the meeting, highlighting their engaging conversation.

“A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!" Punjabi singer tweeted.