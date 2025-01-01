98.12 per cent of Rs 2000 notes returned to banks, Rs 6,691 crore still in public: RBI update

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that 98.12 per cent of the Rs 2000 notes that were in circulation on May 19, 2023 have been returned into the banking system. As of December 31, 2024, only Rs 6,691 crore remains in Rs 2000 notes.

Decline in Rs 2000 notes circulation

According to the RBI, the total value of Rs 2000 notes in circulation as of May 19, 2023 is Rs 3.56 lakh crore. Since then, the circulation of these high-value notes has been significantly reduced, leaving only Rs 6,691 crore by the end of 2024.

Withdrawal process and current exchange facilities

RBI had announced withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes on May 19, 2023. There was permission to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 notes in all bank branches till October 7, 2023. However, the RBI continues to provide this service at 19 of its issue offices across the country, even after the deadline.

Deposit of Rs 2000 notes: Continued efforts of RBI

From October 9, 2023, individuals and institutions could deposit Rs 2000 notes at RBI issuing offices. Besides, citizens can send these documents through India Post from any post office to the offices provided by RBI for crediting in their bank accounts.

Legal tender status: Rs 2000 notes

Despite the demonetisation, the Rs 2000 notes remain legal tender, and people can still exchange or deposit them through available channels.

List of RBI offices accepting Rs 2000 notes

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Belapur

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Chennai

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Patna

Thiruvananthapuram

The RBI’s update reassured the public that the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes has proceeded smoothly, with minimal disruption to currency circulation.

