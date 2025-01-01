Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
  4. PM Modi likely to lay foundation stone of DU college named after Veer Savarkar

Along with the college, the prime minister is also likely to lay the foundation stone for two Delhi University campuses in east and west Delhi. DU's Executive Council approved this proposal in 2021.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 19:26 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 19:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation of a college affiliated with Delhi University after Veer Savarkar. Along with it, he is also likely to lay the foundation of two new campuses of Delhi University campuses in east and west Delhi, university sources said.

Confirmation awaited from PMO

The prime minister would lay the foundation stone on January 3. The college after Savarkar's name has been approved by DU's executive council in 2021. It will be built at a tentative cost of Rs 140 crore. The sources further said that the university has extended an invitation to the prime minister, and was awaiting a confirmation from the prime minister's office (PMO).

New campus in Delhi's east, west

Moreover, the proposed east campus in Surajmal Vihar will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore. The west campus will be built in Dwarka and is expected to cost Rs 107 crore. In 2021, the DU's executive council also approved a proposal to name a college after the late BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Yogesh Singh, DU Vice-Chancellor was given the authority to select names for the two upcoming colleges from a pool of names. The other names that were part of the pool included Swami Vivekananda, Vallabhbhai Patel, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Savitribai Phule, among others. The university has allotted two parcels of land in Najafgarh and Fatehpur Beri for the establishment of the two colleges.

(With inputs from agencies)

