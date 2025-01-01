Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi likely to lay foundation stone of DU college named after Veer Savarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation of a college affiliated with Delhi University after Veer Savarkar. Along with it, he is also likely to lay the foundation of two new campuses of Delhi University campuses in east and west Delhi, university sources said.

Confirmation awaited from PMO

The prime minister would lay the foundation stone on January 3. The college after Savarkar's name has been approved by DU's executive council in 2021. It will be built at a tentative cost of Rs 140 crore. The sources further said that the university has extended an invitation to the prime minister, and was awaiting a confirmation from the prime minister's office (PMO).

New campus in Delhi's east, west

Moreover, the proposed east campus in Surajmal Vihar will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore. The west campus will be built in Dwarka and is expected to cost Rs 107 crore. In 2021, the DU's executive council also approved a proposal to name a college after the late BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Yogesh Singh, DU Vice-Chancellor was given the authority to select names for the two upcoming colleges from a pool of names. The other names that were part of the pool included Swami Vivekananda, Vallabhbhai Patel, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Savitribai Phule, among others. The university has allotted two parcels of land in Najafgarh and Fatehpur Beri for the establishment of the two colleges.

(With inputs from agencies)