PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat trains on August 31 for THESE routes | Check list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off three Vande Bharat trains simultaneously on August 31 from Delhi. These trains will operate on the routes from Meerut to Lucknow, Chennai to Nagercoil, and Bengaluru to Madurai. As per the reports, these trains will boost connectivity.

New trains to be flagged off are:

Meerut-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express

Bengaluru-Madurai Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat from Bikaner to Delhi soon

The Vande Bharat train is likely to start operating on the Bikaner to Delhi route in November. Passengers will be able to travel from Bikaner to Delhi in the morning and return the same night, with the journey taking approximately 4 hours. The trains are expected to run regularly from November, with the schedule, station stoppages, and timings to be finalised by October.

Vande Bharat Express Trains

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and convenient travel experience. The Vande Bharat train is India's first indigenously manufactured semi-high-speed trainset, also known as Train 18. It is designed to run at speeds of up to 160 km/h and is equipped with modern amenities such as GPS-based passenger information systems, onboard Wi-Fi, and CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

There has been a growing demand for the introduction of sleeper class Vande Bharat trainsets, which are capable of operating on long-distance routes such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah. Currently, all operational Vande Bharat trains only have chair car and executive chair car classes, which cater to shorter distance routes.

