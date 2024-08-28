Mamata Banerjee's 'fansi, fansi and fansi' push for Kolkata rape accused amid 'Bangla Bandh' stir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday addressed a party event on the occasion of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day in Kolkata. Addressing the gathering, Banerjee asserted that she wants peace in West Bengal.

The chief minister demanded 'fansi' (capital punishment) for the accused involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata RG Kar Hospital on August 9 which sparked nationwide protests led by medical officials and other sections of society.

Before Banerjee's speech, Trinamool Congress leader and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the event, targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for holding a 12-hour Bangla Bandh. He warned the BJP of a bigger protest in Delhi.

The BJP has called 12-hour Bangla Bandh in the entire state against the police action on student protestors, who held the Nabanna Abhijan march to the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"Those who sold the dignity of Sandeshkhali women for Rs 2,000 in front of their Delhi masters just for a few votes. Under the watch of the party where Unnao, Hathras and Badlapur-like incidents took place have no right to speak on women security. We don't need lectures from them. In BJP you will find rapists, thugs, goons," he added.

"BJP is on the streets to protest. I dare them to reach out to Amit Shah or JP Nadda to bring anti-rape law. But they won't because BJP is a party where you will find most rapists, goons, thugs. This is BJP," the TMC leader said.