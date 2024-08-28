Kolkata rape and murder case: 'Enough is enough, I am horrified', says anguished President Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

President on Kolkata rape and murder: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed anguish over the horrific Kolkata rape and murder case of a medic at RG Kar hospital which has led to unrelenting protests by the countrywide doctors. She said, 'Dismayed and horrified, enough is enough.' A trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when she had gone to rest during her night shift in the early hours of August 9 which led to doctors going off duty and hitting the streets.

In her first comment on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder, an anguished president said, "Enough is enough. Even as students, doctors and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on prowl elsewhere. No civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities"

"Society needs a honest, unbiased self-introspection and ask itself some difficult questions," she added. "Very often a deplorable mindset' sees the female as a lesser human being, less powerful, less capable, less intelligent."

Remembering the Nirbhaya case she said, "In 12 years since Nirbhaya, countless rapes have been forgotten by society... this 'collective amnesia' is obnoxious," and added, "Societies scared to face history resort to collective amnesia; time now for India to face history squarely."