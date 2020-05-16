More power to India-US friendship: PM Modi thanks Donald Trump for providing ventilators to India

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi in a tweet to Donald Trump thanked the US President for providing ventilators to India and said this pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us.

Thanking Donald Trump for providing ventilators to India amid COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded to US President saying "this pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India-US friendship."

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India-US friendship!"

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump.



This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it’s always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19.



More power to 🇮🇳 - 🇺🇸 friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump said, "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!"

Speaking to reporters, Donald Trump said, "We are sending a lot of ventilators to India, I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators."

"India has been so great, your PM has been a very good friend of mine. We are working with India too, we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people you are talking about are working on the vaccine too, great scientists and researchers," Trump added.

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 86,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 85,940 including 2,752 patients while 30,153 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is under the second extended lockdown period, imposed till May 17 but likely to be extended further, however, some more relaxations may be provided in the next phase of lockdown.

ALSO READ | US to donate ventilators to India, cooperate on COVID-19 vaccine development: Trump

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India near 86,000-mark; deaths at 2,752. Check state-wise list

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage