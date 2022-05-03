PM Modi's tête-à-tête with Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Danish counterpart Mete Frederiksen.

Highlights PM Modi was received by Danish counterpart Mete Frederiksen at the airport

PM Modi, Danish counterpart Mete Frederiksen took a tour of latter's residence in Copenhagen

PM Modi will later take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit in Copenhagen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Denmark after concluding Germany visit on Tuesday, met Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and held conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen.

The Prime Minister was received by his Danish counterpart at the airport where leaders exchanged pleasantries. An Indian group with dhols was also present to welcome PM Modi at the airport.

The Prime Minister walked up to the Indian group and asked them to play the dhol again.

After a while, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen, were seen taking a tour of latter's residence.

Both held conversation at Danish PM's residence in Copenhagen.

"Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting India-Denmark friendship. PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg. @Statsmin," PMO tweeted.

It's Prime Minister's first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Prime Minister had said in his departure statement that the visit will "provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.

India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership

A Green Strategic Partnership’ between the two countries was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. This partnership was translated into a result-oriented five-year action plan during Prime Minister Frederiksen's India visit in October 2021.

Image Source : @PMOINDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tête-à-tête with Danish counterpart Mete Frederiksen at latter's residence.

Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II.

He will also attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward 'Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India and other key national missions.

More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties. Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, he will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," Modi had said.

The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.

"On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them," Modi had said.

ALSO READ | Who is Danish PM Mette Frederiksen? All you need to know

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," he added.

India's trade with Nordic countries stands at over USD 5 billion (2020-21) and a cumulative FDI of over USD 3 billion (April 2000- March 2021.

ALSO READ | PM Modi reaches Denmark, hold talks with counterpart Mette Frederiksen

ALSO READ | PM Modi shares light moment with child, engages kid with quick 'game' in Berlin | VIDEO

Latest India News