PM Modi reacts to Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, praises his service to nation

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his appreciation for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar following his resignation, highlighting his long-standing commitment to public service. In a post on social media, PM Modi acknowledged Dhankhar’s contributions in various capacities throughout his career and wished him good health and well-being.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

In his resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar cited health concerns as the primary reason for stepping down from the country’s second-highest constitutional post. He expressed pride in India’s global achievements during his tenure and said he remains confident in the nation's future. “As I leave the esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” he wrote.

Constitutional and political implications

As per Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Indian Constitution, an election for a new Vice President must be held “as soon as possible” in the event of a resignation, death, or removal. However, the Constitution does not specify who should temporarily assume the Vice President’s duties. In practice, the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha—or another member authorized by the President—takes over the Vice President’s role as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha until a new VP is elected.

With no official schedule or probable candidate list announced yet, speculation is rife about whom the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition may nominate for the key position.

Dhankhar's political journey

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a senior politician and legal professional, was the NDA’s nominee for the Vice Presidential election held on August 6, 2022. He secured a decisive victory against Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, garnering 528 votes—the highest for any Vice President in over three decades.

Prior to his tenure as Vice President, Dhankhar served as the Governor of West Bengal, where he often made headlines for his confrontations with the state government. His political career has spanned decades, including stints as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister.

Opposition reacts

Dhankhar’s resignation has stirred political controversy, with the Congress party suggesting underlying tensions within the BJP. Senior Congress leaders alleged that Dhankhar was unhappy after Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP President JP Nadda skipped the second round of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting in Parliament.

While no official statement has been issued by BJP leaders on this matter, political observers note that the timing and abruptness of the resignation raise important questions about internal dynamics within the ruling alliance.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming Vice Presidential election. With Parliament in session and critical legislation pending, the role of the Rajya Sabha Chairperson is crucial. Until a new Vice President is elected, the Deputy Chairperson or a designated member will oversee proceedings in the Upper House.

