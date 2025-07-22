Jagdeep Dhankhar's tenure as Vice President of India: A series of confrontations with the opposition Jagdeep Dhankhar's tenure as India's Vice President (2022-2025) was marked by frequent confrontations with the opposition over issues like judiciary independence, student politics, parliamentary proceedings, national security, and his eventual resignation citing health reasons.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who served as the 14th Vice President of India from 2022 to 2025, had a tenure marked by frequent confrontations with the opposition. Appointed as the Rajya Sabha Chairman after winning the Vice President election in August 2022, Dhankhar’s tenure witnessed significant political controversies, particularly due to his outspoken views, decisions on parliamentary proceedings, and tensions with opposition parties. Here’s a look at some of the key face-offs and issues that defined his term.

1. Questioning the judiciary's power: A standoff with the opposition

In January 2023, Dhankhar ignited a political storm with his comments on the Supreme Court's "basic structure" doctrine. He stated that if the judiciary were to strike down laws passed by Parliament, it would pose a danger to democracy. This comment was widely criticized by the opposition as an attempt to undermine judicial independence. Congress and TMC leaders accused him of interfering in the functioning of the judiciary and acting as a mouthpiece for the ruling government. Opposition figures, like Jairam Ramesh from Congress, termed his statements as unconstitutional, while others pointed out his apparent bias towards the ruling BJP agenda.

2. Remarks on student politics and academic institutions

In March 2023, Dhankhar's remarks on student politics and university campuses once again sparked controversy. He accused certain universities of becoming hubs for anti-national ideologies, which was seen as a direct reference to campuses like JNU. These comments were strongly criticized by left-wing student organizations, who accused him of siding with the RSS agenda. His statements drew criticism from several opposition parties, who viewed them as an attempt to silence dissent in academic spaces.

3. Controversy over handling opposition in parliament

One of the most significant allegations against Dhankhar was his alleged bias while presiding over the Rajya Sabha. In December 2023, the opposition accused him of suppressing their voices and giving undue preference to BJP MPs during parliamentary proceedings. Opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, claimed that Dhankhar was acting more like a BJP spokesperson than an impartial Speaker. These accusations led to a growing perception of partisanship in his conduct as Chairman.

4. The 'threat to democracy' remarks

In May 2024, Dhankhar stirred another controversy with his statement on democracy. He warned that certain elements were trying to destroy democracy and suggested that they should be tried for treason. His comment was seen as an indirect attack on the opposition parties, particularly those boycotting sessions or raising concerns about the government’s policies. The opposition took strong objection to his remarks, claiming that such comments were an attempt to delegitimize political opposition in a democratic setup.

5. Support for CBI and ED: A divisive stand

In October 2024, Dhankhar came under fire for his support of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), two central agencies often accused of political bias. He publicly backed these agencies, stating that questioning them would weaken the judicial system. Opposition parties, especially the AAP, saw this as an endorsement of the government's use of these agencies to target political opponents, fueling further tension between Dhankhar and the opposition.

6. The Jaya Bachchan incident

In August 2024, the face-off between Dhankhar and Jaya Bachchan became a major flashpoint. During a session, Dhankhar referred to the Samajwadi Party MP as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan," which she took offense to. Bachchan criticized his tone, calling it "unacceptable." Dhankhar, in turn, defended his conduct, emphasizing the importance of decorum in Parliament. The incident escalated when opposition MPs protested, and the opposition walked out of the session, accusing Dhankhar of misconduct. This was just one of many instances where the Vice President was accused of favoritism and undermining the opposition.

7. Trust vote and no confidence motion

In December 2024, Dhankhar faced a no-confidence motion presented by the opposition alliance comprising Congress, TMC, and several other parties. The opposition accused him of being a mouthpiece for the BJP and of lacking impartiality in his role. While the motion failed, it was a significant reflection of the growing distrust the opposition had towards him.

8. Tough stance on national security and Pakistan

Dhankhar also adopted a hardline stance on national security issues, especially regarding Pakistan. In May 2025, when former US President Donald Trump claimed to have mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Dhankhar sharply criticized the assertion, emphasizing that India’s sovereignty and decision-making were non-negotiable. His strong defense of India’s national interests was well-received in certain quarters but also seen as another example of his nationalist rhetoric.

9. Farmers' crisis and government accountability

In 2024, Dhankhar also spoke out about the farmers' crisis. During a speech, he criticized the government for failing to address the plight of farmers despite promises made to them. His comments seemed to suggest a disconnect between the ruling government and the realities on the ground. However, his remarks were seen as a rare instance of him questioning the government's policies, and some hailed it as a courageous stand in favor of farmers’ rights.

The Resignation: A sudden end to a turbulent tenure

On July 21, 2025, Dhankhar resigned from the post of Vice President citing health reasons. His resignation came as a surprise and just before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. While no specific details about his health condition were revealed, sources close to him said he had been facing health challenges in recent months. This unexpected move brought his turbulent tenure to a close, with his critics and supporters alike reflecting on his controversial but eventful time in office.