Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: NDA vs INDIA bloc set for high-stakes VP showdown, here's what numbers say

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's abrupt resignation on Monday came as a major shock for leaders across the political spectrum. VP Dhankhar wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and cited his deteriorating health as a reason for relinquishing the key post. As per Clause 2 of Article 68, the election will have to be held 'as soon as possible' in case of the death, resignation or removal of the Vice President.

Not much is in the public domain about the schedule and probable candidates who could be projected by the ruling party and the Opposition.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s election

Jagdeep Dhankar was NDA's pick for the Vice Presidential polls that were held on August 6, 2022. Dhankar defeated Congress-backed Margaret Alva by amassing 528 votes (both from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha). He secured the highest number of electoral votes in over 30 years.

Alva, on the other hand, managed to accumulate only 182 votes.

Current number game

As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha while 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers constitutes 426. This number is sufficient to elect an NDA-backed candidate as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation creates stir

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation has created a stir, with opposition questioning the former’s abrupt move. The Congress party alleged VP Dhankhar was upset as BJP leaders– Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda– did not turn up for the second round of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

"How in a truly unprecedented move, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has resigned. He has given health reasons for doing so. Those should be respected. But it is also a fact that there are far deeper reasons for his resignation. While always lauding post-2014 India, he spoke fearlessly for the welfare of farmers, forcefully against what he called 'ahankar' in public life, and strongly on judicial accountability and restraint. To the extent possible under the current G2 ruling regime, he tried to accommodate the Opposition. He was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities. Shri Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation speaks highly of him. It also speaks poorly of those who had got him elected as Vice President in the first instance," Jairam Ramesh posted on X.