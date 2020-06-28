Why is PM afraid to even mention China: Randeep Surjewala on Mann Ki Baat

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Why is PM afraid to mention China: Randeep Surjewala on Mann Ki Baat

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala criticised PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat and pointed out that the PM did not even name China in his entire address. Surjewala appeared to suggest that PM Modi was "afraid" to even mention China. PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address took place in the Morning on Sunday. Randeep Surjewala criticised the speech via a tweet on Sunday evening.

"33 minutes Mann Ki Baat. Not one mention of China. Why is PM afraid of China? Time for #Delhi to reset its strategic calculus. Time to shed the fears, be bold & tactical and adopt a strategic response to decisively repulse the Chinese intrusions," said his tweet made in English and Hindi.

33 मिनट...’मन की बात’ #MannKiBaat

एक बार भी ‘चीन’ शब्द नहीं कहा।

पी.एम को चीन से इतना ख़ौफ़ क्यों?



Time for #Delhi to reset its strategic calculus.



Time to shed the fears, be bold & tactical and adopt a strategic response to decisively repulse the Chinese intrusions. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 28, 2020

PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday mentioned the clash between Indian and Chinese forces at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

"The world has seen India's strength and commitment to peace. We bow to our brave martyrs," PM Modi further said adding that they have always kept India safe. Their valour will always be remembered," he said.

"There could be any number of challenges, but our history shows that we have always overcome from them. We have emerged as more stronger after facing challenges," he added.

This was PM Modi's first public statement after the all-party meeting organised over the situation in Ladakh.

