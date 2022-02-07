Congress has become leader of tukde-tukde gang: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a no holds barred attack at the Congress party while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha. PM Modi hit out at the Congress party saying its policy is of 'divide and rule' adding it has become the leader of 'tukde-tukde' gang. The Prime Minister referred to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha who spoke last week and taunted the grand old party saying it seems that they (Congress) have decided not to return to power for hundred years. "Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai', the PM said in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi's top quotes from Lok Sabha speech

Congress policy is "divide and rule". Congress has become the leader of 'Tukde-Tukde Gang'.

Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out.

The opposition has raised the issue of inflation, it would've been better if they have raised that matter while their government was in power. In the pandemic also our government tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020 the inflation rate was below 5%.

Pandit Nehru had said that the Korean war caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation.

Congress' P Chidambaram is writing articles on economy in the newspapers these days. In 2012, he said that public not troubled when they've to spend Rs 15 on a water bottle and Rs 20 on ice cream but the public can't tolerate when Re 1 increase in prices of wheat & rice.

Some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won't be able to gather money...we have made an attempt to resolve all pending issues of the defence sector.

We need to strengthen our small farmers. Our focus is on them. But those who don't know the pain of small farmers don't have any right to do politics in the name of the farmers.

Today poor people of the country are getting a gas & connection, house & toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people's (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014.

After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego).

If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfill the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.

You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years.

During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP & Uttarakhand.

There is a new world order post COVID19 pandemic. We are being recognized as a leader. India must take the global leadership role.

PM Modi pays tribute to singing legend Lata Mangeshkar in Lok Sabha. Lata Mangeshkar moved an entire nation. She also brought the whole nation together.

