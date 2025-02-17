PM Modi-led panel finalises next CEC, Congress wants govt to defer it till SC hearing: Sources New CEC meeting: Present Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar will be demitting tomorrow on attaining the age of 65.

A selection committee headed by PM Modi, on Monday, decided the next Chief Election Commissioner of India and also recommended it to the President, said the sources. However, opposition Congress asked the government to defer the decision until the Supreme Court hearing related to the composition of the selection panel is held. A PTI report citing sources states that the name of the next CEC could be issued "in the next few hours".

The selection committee that met today at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The committee has recommended a name to the President.

Supreme Court hearing

The new law on appointment of the CEC is being challenged in the Supreme Court. According to this law, appointment of the CEC and ECs is done through a search committee that shortlists five names from among secretary-level officers for consideration and finalisation by the prime minister-led panel. This law came into force in 2023.

According to sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was learnt to have asked the government to defer its decision on the new CEC till the Supreme Court hearing on February 19 on a petition challenging the composition of the selection panel.

Next CEC of India

Before the new law, the senior-most Election Commissioner (EC) used to get elevated as the CEC following the retirement of the incumbent. After Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most election commissioner. His tenure as Election Commissioner is until January 26, 2029.

If Gyanesh Kumar is approved as the next CEC, a new EC could also be appointed to fill the vacancy created by his elevation.

Congress conducted a press conference

Addressing a press conference soon after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that by removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear that it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission. It was just a matter of 48 hours and the government should have approached the apex court for an early hearing of the petition, he said.