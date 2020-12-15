Image Source : PTI PM Modi takes stroll in 'white desert', attends cultural event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a cultural programme at Tent City near Dhordo in Kutch district on Tuesday evening before wrapping up his day-long visit to Gujarat. Well-known Gujarati folk singers Osman Mir and Geeta Rabari performed live at the cultural event organised at Tent City located near Dhordo village.

According to officials, the PM also visited stalls selling local handicraft items at Tent City, created as part of annual Rann Utsav in the middle of the desert for tourists.

Before leaving for New Delhi, the PM Modi took a stroll in the Rann of Kutch, also called the "white desert", they said.

Rann Utsav and Tent City, both aimed at promoting tourism in the border district, were planned and implemented by PM Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

He was here to lay foundation stones for three major projects - a renewable energy park, a desalination plant and a milk processing and packaging unit - coming up in different parts of Kutch district.

