PM Modi, President Joe Biden bilateral meet on Sept 24, confirms White House

President Joe Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi on September 24.

United States President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24, the White House announced on Monday.

PM Modi will also be attending the first in-person Quad summit to be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.

The Quad leaders would discuss promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific, addressing the climate crisis and deepening their ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas like combatting COVID-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

They will also discuss partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, she said.

“President Joseph R Biden, Jr will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on September 24. President Biden is looking forward to welcoming to the White House Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan,” Psaki said.

The Biden-Harris administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this Summit, which will be in-person, Psaki said.

In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in a virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values and unconstrained by coercion, sending a message to China which has been behaving aggressively in the region.

