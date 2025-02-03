PM Modi interacts with students, lashes out at AAP for 'dishonest work' in education sector: Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi interacts with students

PM Modi on Monday interacted with students and discussed the passing criteria in schools. He lashed out on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said their work for student is very 'dishonest', they only let students 'who are guaranteed to paas' to pursue education beyong class 9.

PM Narendra Modi says, "I have heard in Delhi, they (AAP government) do not allow children to go further after class 9. Only those children who are guaranteed to pass are allowed to go. Because if their result is bad, their government's reputation will be ruined. That is why very dishonest work is done."

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

As Delhi election campaigning is in the last phase as the National capital will vote to chose its next government on February 5, political leaders and parties are leaving no stone unturned to win people's heart. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in RK Puram on Sunday and reiterated his poll slogan of "Modi ki guarantee" and played up the pro-middle class provisions in the Budget which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years and is locked in a tough fight with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Leading the campaign for BJP, PM Modi on Sunday attacked on the Aam Aadmi Party government in the capital for its alleged false promises and corruption, he said its policies have led to closing of factories, adding that those who have looted people will have to account for it.