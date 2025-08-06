PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan: MHA, MEA and DoPT to function under one roof PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan. Spread over 1.5 lakh sq metres, it will house key ministries such as the MHA, MEA and the DoPT.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kartavya Bhavan 3, the first of ten upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings. The new power complex will house all central government ministries and departments, which are currently located across Delhi.

The Kartavya Bhavan has been designed to foster efficiency, innovation, and collaboration by bringing together various Ministries and Departments currently scattered across Delhi. The Kartavya Bhavan-3, the first to be inaugurated, will house offices of the Ministries/Departments of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA).

Ministries located in the North and South Blocks will shift to the Kartavya Bhavan, paving way for the two blocks on the Raisin Hill to be converted into a museum, which will showcase the Indian mythological and modern history.

Many key central ministries currently operate from ageing buildings such as Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan, which were constructed between the 1950s and 1970s. According to the government, these structures are now considered "structurally outdated and inefficient."

To address this, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry has initiated plans to construct ten buildings under the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. Of these, buildings 2 and 3 are under construction and are expected to be completed by next month. Work on CCS building 10 is scheduled to finish by April next year, while construction of buildings 6 and 7 is targeted for completion by October 2026.

On Tuesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that offices currently functioning from Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, and Nirman Bhawan will be temporarily relocated to four new locations, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road, and Netaji Palace, for a period of two years during the construction phase.

Some buildings are proposed to be retained in the redevelopment plan. These include the National Museum, National Archives, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (housing the External Affairs Ministry), Dr Ambedkar Auditorium, and Vanijya Bhawan, all of which are relatively new constructions.