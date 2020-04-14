PM Modi changes Twitter profile photo to send message amid lockdown

Image Source : TWITTER: @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi has changed his Twitter profile photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his Twitter profile picture soon after his address to the nation on Tuesday in which he announced the extention of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak in the country till May 3. In his new profile picture, the Prime Minister is seen covering his face with a cloth, in order to create awareness among people during coronavirus outbreak that covering face with a cloth, or a mask is important when COVID-19 cases are on a rise in the country.

In his address to the nation today, PM Modi said the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, adding it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. In a televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.

The prime minister said detailed guidelines on implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday. Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot, he said. He said India has managed to contain the spread of infection well due to its holistic approach in dealing with the crisis and sacrifices made by people of the country in the fight produced positive results.

Modi said India received huge benefits from the 21-day lockdown in checking the pandemic and added that the country has dealt with the situation better with limited resources. The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire on midnight of April 14.

The drastic measure shone the spotlight on the miseries of lakhs of migrant workers whose journeys on foot from several urban centres to their villages hundreds of kilometres away grabbed headlines for many days last month.

The catastrophic effect of the lockdown on the overall economy and livelihoods of lakhs of migrant workers triggered severe concerns following which a number of chief ministers in their video conference with Modi on Saturday sought some kind of relaxation for a number of sectors.

Late last month, the government announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package aimed at providing relief to those hit hard by the lockdown as well as an insurance cover for healthcare professionals handling virus infected people.

ALSO READ | PM Modi announces lockdown 2.0 till May 3 | Key takeaways

ALSO READ | Decision on economic activities resumption on April 20, says PM Modi

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage