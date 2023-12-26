PM Modi attends ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas attended a ceremony at Bharat Mandapam and said that Sikh gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed. He also said that his government has a clear vision and roadmap to fulfil the unlimited dreams of India's youngsters, irrespective of the region and society they were born in.

Top quotes from PM Modi speech

Veer Bal Diwas symbol of resolve to do anything to protect Indianness

When a country moves forward with pride in its heritage, world shows respect

Appeals religious leaders, social organisations to launch movement against use of drugs.

Youngsters should prioritise health, says 'if you are fit, you will be 'super hit' in career and life.' Stick to a good diet, opt for digital detoxification and shun the use of narcotics.

We dont have to waste or stop for even a second. The gurus gave us these teachings...We need to live for the country's pride and glory. We need to live for the betterment of the country..."

