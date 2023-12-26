Veer Bal Diwas is symbol of ultimate protection of Bharatiyata: PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam on occasion of Veer Bal Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Veer Bal Diwas programme held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur among others. Prime Minister will also flag off a march-past on this occasion.

Addressing the public at the event he said, "I am happy that the event is now being celebrated at a global level. Countries like UAE, New Zealand, and Australia have started celebrating the event." He further said, "Age does not matter when it comes to display courage."

Several members of the Sikh Community performed Gatka (Sikh martial art) at the ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam.

The 'Veer Bal Diwas' marks the death of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Shahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. They had been murdered by the Mughals upon their ruler Aurangzeb's order.

PM Modi also flagged off a march-past on this occasion.

Taking to social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "On Veer Bal Diwas, I bow to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. With supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valor will continue to inspire generations to come.

Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Bal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world."

