Image Source : FILE Plea on restoring internet facilities in J&K hospitals in SC

A plea seeking directions to the Centre for restoration of internet facilities in hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir was mentioned for early hearing before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana asked the Registry to send the matter before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The plea was filed by Sameer Kaul, a renowned doctor from Delhi and National Conference spokesperson.

The top court is currently dealing with several petitions related to the abrogation of Article 370.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and other petitioners have filed pleas regarding the detention of leaders and seeking relaxation in the security clampdown.

