India-Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: European Parliament

The European Union Parliament on Wednesday called on India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue on Kashmir to ensure a peaceful resolution to the issue.

For the first time in 12 years, the parliament took up the Kashmir issue on September 17. Opening the debate on behalf of the vice president of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, EU Minister Tytti Tuppurainen said 'no one could afford another escalation in Kashmir.'

EU Minister urged India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue, seeking a peaceful and political solution, respectful of the interests of the Kashmiri population on both sides of the Line of Control.

This is the only way to solve the longtime dispute to avoid instability and insecurity in the region, she added.

The European Minister underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation on the longtime issue, saying the EU’s position on Kashmir remains unchanged.

Freedom of movement and means of communication should be fully restored as well as access to all essential services, she said. Tuppurainen also added that the EU will continue to closely monitor the situation in the region.

The Kashmir region has been under lockdown for over a month, ever since India revoked Article 370 of its constitution on August 5.

