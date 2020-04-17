Coronavirus-infected pizza delivery boy's case sends alarm in South Delhi; DM orders screening of all agents

Image Source : PTI For representational only

The recent case of a pizza delivery boy testing positive for the coronavirus has sent an alarm in South Delhi. District Magistrate Dr. Brij Mohan Mishra has ordered health screening of all the delivery boys inside the shops. He said all the delivery agents must take care of social distancing and hygeine or else face action.

The instructions come after the 19-year-old pizza delivery agent from a restaurant in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar tested positive for the infection earlier this week. At least 89 families were put under quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Zomato, the online platform service whose partner restaurant's delivery agent has tested positive in the incident, told PTI they were constantly training their delivery partners on safety and hygeine in addition to providing masks to them. On Wednesday, Zomato came up with a new safety feature where users can see the body temperature of their delivery partner on its app.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage