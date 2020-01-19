People protesting CAA 'mentally-challenged', need treatment: UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Image Source : PTI People protesting against CAA mentally-challenged; need treatment, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, on Sunday made a controversial remark that people who are protesting against the amended citizenship law are mentally ill and they need treatment.

Maurya told reporters: "People who are protesting even after knowing everything about CAA, are either pretending or they are mentally-challenged. They need urgent treatment from a good doctor." His remarks were widely reported in Hindi media.

The Deputy Chief Minister was in Vrindavan on Sunday to inspect the progress of development works by the state government.

The amended Citizenship law has led to widespread agitation across the country. According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and granted Indian citizenship.

