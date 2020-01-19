In an apparent U-turn, Kapil Sibal now calls CAA as 'unconstitutional'

Image Source : PTI Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday took to Twitter and said that the amended Citizenship law is unconstitutional. His remarks come a day after he said that there is no way a state can deny the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when it is already passed by the Parliament.

Kapil Sibal tweeted: "I believe the CAA is unconstitutional. Every State Assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution and seek its withdrawal When and if the law is declared to be constitutional by the Supreme Court then it will be problematic to oppose it. The fight must go on !"

I believe the CAA is unconstitutional



Every State Assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution and seek it’s withdrawal



When and if the law is declared to be constitutional by the Supreme Court then it will be problematic to oppose it



The fight must go on ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 19, 2020

On Saturday, during the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), the Congress leader said: "If the CAA is passed no state can say 'I will not implement it'. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it, you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it."

"But constitutionally saying that I won't implement it is going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties," he added.

The Kerala government earlier this week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it "violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution".

It was the first state government to challenge the act and the Kerala Assembly was the first to pass a resolution against the law. Following in the southern state's footsteps, the Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | State governments can't deny implementing CAA, it's unconstitutional: Kapil Sibal