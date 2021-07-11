Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi asks citizens to submit nominations for 'People's Padma Awards'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invited people and those doing exceptional work at the grassroots to nominate people for the "People's Padma Awards".

The nominations for Padma awards 2022 are open till September 15.

PM Modi said that the country has a lot of talented people who are doing work at the grassroots but are not heard of or seen.

Taking to Twitter to invite people for making their nomination for the award, the Prime Minister said: "India has many talented people, who are doing exceptional work at the grassroots. Often, we don't see or hear much of them. Do you know such inspiring people? You can nominate them for the #PeoplesPadma. Nominations are open till 15th September. https://padmaawards.gov.in."

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are some of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day and seek to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.

The Central government in last month opened the online nominations for the Padma Awards 2022. The last date for nominations is September 15, 2021. The awards will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day in 2022.

The Central government instituted two civilian awards-Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan in 1954. The latter had three classes namely Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg and Tisra Varg. These were subsequently renamed as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri vide Presidential Notification issued on January 8, 1955.

