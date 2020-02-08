PDP leader Naeem Akhtar detained under PSA

Days after the Public Safety Act was slapped on former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, a senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar was booked under the PSA, sources said. Former PDP Minister is the sixth leader to be booked under the PSA, which allows 3 to 24 months detention without trial. Akhtar will be lodged at M-5 hut, located on Gupkar Road of the J&K capital.

Earlier, National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani, uncle of Mehbooba Mufti, were booked under the PSA.

Omar's father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been booked under the PSA and lodged at his Srinagar residence, which has been designated as a sub-jail. Omar is detained at Hari Niwas.

