Jagan Mohan Reddy sent 1 lakh adulterated Tirupati 'laddus' to Ram Temple inauguration: Pawan Kalyan Pawan Kalyan stressed that thorough investigations prove the 'laddus' deviated from sacred tradition- no pure ghee was used whatsoever. Over 59.70–60 lakh kilograms of cheap substitutes like vanaspati or palm oil served as the core ingredient instead.

Amaravati (AP):

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, has ignited a firestorm by alleging that nearly one lakh adulterated Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddus, made without pure ghee, were dispatched to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, tainting a landmark national celebration.

Shocking revelation amid Ram Mandir joy

Kalyan highlighted the irony and said, "While the nation rejoiced over the Ram Temple's inauguration, a momentous occasion marred by unrelated conflicts, approximately 1,00,000 TTD laddus were sent to the sacred site. He questioned whether these were the very same prasad items later exposed as contaminated, undermining the sanctity of the event and raising doubts about the intentions behind the gesture during Jagan Reddy's rule.

Adulteration exposed: No ghee, just impure oils

Detailed probes, Pawan Kalyan asserted, confirm the laddus were not made with pure ghee as tradition demands, in fact, no ghee was used at all. Instead, over 59.70–60 lakh kilograms of substandard materials, including vegetable fats like vanaspati or palm oil, formed the base. This isn't mere adulteration, he argued; it verges on outright substitution with inferior, impure oils, compromising the prasadam's purity for millions of devotees.

Millions of Laddus and Ayodhya link

The scandal's enormity lies in its volume as millions of such tainted laddus were produced and distributed using these adulterated ingredients. Kalyan specifically pointed to the one lakh batch dispatched to Ayodhya Ram Mandir, urging a deeper reckoning.

"Even for such a big day, did they send these adulterated laddus?" he asked, calling for accountability over how this prasad reached one of India's holiest new sites. Kalyan's accusations amplify ongoing TTD controversies, demanding transparency on procurement, quality controls, and political oversight during Jagan's tenure, as devotees worldwide question the desecration of a revered offering.

Andhra CM slams YSRCP over Tirupati laddus

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government on Friday of using adulterated ghee- spiked with "chemicals used to clean bathrooms"- in sacred Tirupati laddus, tarnishing the prestige of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and other temples.

Explosive allegations at village rally

Speaking at a village meeting in Kalugotla, Kurnool district, during a Pattadar Passbook distribution in Yemmiganur constituency, Naidu charged that the YSRCP regime deliberately undermined the deity's sanctity by serving contaminated prasadam. He extended the claim to Srisailam Temple, asserting adulterated supplies persisted for five full years under their watch.

Ghee scandal: Animal fat and chemical mix

Naidu detailed two chemical types involved- one vegetable-based and costlier, the other cheaper animal fat- as confirmed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) report. "Ghee made out of bathroom-cleaning chemicals was used in laddus by them," he thundered, stressing animal fat's lower price fueled the adulteration over pure alternatives.

YSRCP denial vs. family admission

Dismissing YSRCP leaders' reliance on a CBI-led SIT "clean chit," Naidu countered that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle, YV Subba Reddy, had publicly admitted the adulteration. As a devotee, he restrained further comments to preserve Venkateswara Swamy's sanctity, urging devotees to recognise the betrayal.

