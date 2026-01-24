Tirupati Laddu row: CBI files chargesheet naming 36 in ghastly ghee adulteration racket Tirupati Laddu row: TTD officials lead the chargesheet roster: retired Procurement GM Pralaya Kaveri Murali Krishna (flipped from complainant to accused), ex-Procurement GM RSSVR Subramaniam (nabbed for supplier collusion), and Chinna Appanna, aide to ex-Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Nellore:

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has finally unveiled its bombshell final chargesheet in the explosive Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu ghee adulteration case, exposing a web of corruption tainting the sacred prasadam. After 15 months of relentless probe spanning 12 states, 36 key players- from dairy bosses to ex-TTD officials- stand accused of pumping adulterated ghee worth Rs 250 crore into the holy laddus.

Massive chargesheet targets dairy fraudsters and TTD insiders

Filed in Nellore ACB Court, the chargesheet names prime culprits like Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, directors of Uttarakhand's Bhole Baba Organic Dairy- the alleged epicenter of fake ghee production using palm oil, kernel oil, chemical additives and even animal fat. Vaishnavi Dairy CEO Apurva Vinayakant Chawda and AR Dairy MD R Rajasekaran feature as key suppliers, alongside Delhi trader Ajay Kumar Sugandh, accused of chemical supplies.

TTD insiders dominate the list as retired procurement GM Pralaya Kaveri Murali Krishna (original complainant turned accused), ex-Procurement GM RSSVR Subramaniam (arrested for supplier collusion), and Chinna Appanna, PA to former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy. The racket allegedly flooded TTD with 68 lakh kg of bogus ghee from 2019-2024, mimicking pure cow ghee to dupe devotees.

Probe unravels nationwide supply chain conspiracy

Originally handled by a state SIT, the Supreme Court handed reins to CBI after CM Chandrababu Naidu's September 2024 bombshell revelation. Naidu slammed the use of impure substitutes- palm fats, animal tallow (sparking beef/pork fat rumours)- in sacred Sri Vari laddus, igniting public fury. The SIT dissected procurement records, lab tests, and financial trails across states, pinpointing Bhole Baba as the fraud hub. Directors Jain brothers emerge as masterminds, with evidence of systematic adulteration raking in crores.

Political bigwigs queried but spared charges

High-profile interrogations targeted YV Subba Reddy (ex-TTD Chairman, YSRCP MP) and AV Dharma Reddy (former Additional EO), but neither made the accused list despite notices. The probe sidestepped direct political blame, focusing on operational collusion.

Sacred betrayal: From Naidu's alert to courtroom climax

Naidu's expose flipped a devotional staple into a national outrage, with initial claims of beef tallow and lard fueling outrage. Lab reports confirmed vegetable-animal fat mixes, shattering trust in TTD's prasadam purity.

Key accused highlights Role Alleged crime Pomil and Vipin Jain Bhole Baba Directors Fake ghee hub Pralaya Kaveri Krishna Ex-TTD GM (Procurement) Complainant turned accused RSSVR Subramaniam Ex-TTD GM Supplier collusion, arrested Apurva Chawda Vaishnavi Dairy CEO Adulterated supply R Rajasekaran AR Dairy MD Bogus ghee deliveries Scale 68 lakh kg ghee (2019-24) Rs 250 crore fraud

This chargesheet marks a pivotal strike against temple corruption, vowing accountability for desecrating Tirupati's divine offerings.