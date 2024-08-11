'Is there bomb in my bag': Passenger arrested for making threat comment at Cochin Airport

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a significant incident, Cochin International Airport reported that a passenger was detained on Sunday (August 11) after making an alarming comment about security to a CISF officer. In a statement released, the airport authorities identified the detainee as Manoj Kumar, 42, who was scheduled to fly from Kochi (COK) to Mumbai (BOM) on Air India flight AI 682. However, was detained by authorities at the X-ray Baggage Inspection System (XBIS) checkpoint after he made a remark to a CISF official, asking, "Is there any bomb in my bag?"





'About the incident'

In a statement released, the Cochin International Airport explained that the comment raised immediate concerns among the authorities, prompting a thorough inspection of the passenger's cabin and checked baggage. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called in, and after extensive checks, no threat was found.

"During the pre-embarkation security check, Mr. Kumar asked the CISF officer, 'Is there any bomb in my bag?' This statement triggered immediate concern and prompted airport security to take swift action. The passenger's cabin and checked baggage were thoroughly inspected by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). After completing the necessary checks, which revealed no threat," the airport's statement mentioned.

Meaanwhile, it is important to note that following the inspection, Kumar was handed over to local police for further investigation, while the scheduled flight for Mumbai departed on time.

‘Carrying nuclear bomb: Flyer detained in security check at Delhi airport'

Notably, this incident comes after a similar case reported in April, where two men traveling from Delhi to Ahmedabad were detained at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after one of them, frustrated by an additional layer of security screening, claimed they were carrying a nuclear bomb. The duo, hailing from Rajkot, were not arrested but were bound over, meaning they would have to appear before the investigating officer as and when required.



